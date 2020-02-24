UrduPoint.com
Over 830 Coronavirus Cases Registered In South Korea, Seven Deaths Reported - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:56 PM

Over 830 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea, Seven Deaths Reported - KCDC

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has gone up 833 in South Korea, with seven deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has gone up 833 in South Korea, with seven deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

KCDC listed 161 new coronavirus cases in a Monday report, saying that 22 people have recovered. Tests of over 11,631 people are still being processed.

South Korea has raised its national threat level to "red alert" amid the alarming epidemiological situation in the country.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus sect's branch in the city of Daegu has been identified as a hotbed for the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Thousands of its followers have been told to self-isolate. The chain reaction allegedly began with a 61-year old parishioner from Daegu, who refused to be tested for the virus as she had never visited China in the past.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

