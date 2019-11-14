UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Chinese Conference To Kick Off In Central China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:24 PM

Overseas Chinese conference to kick off in central China

The Conference on Overseas Chinese Pioneering and Developing in China 2019 will kick off on Nov. 20 in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, according to the organizer

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Conference on Overseas Chinese Pioneering and Developing in China 2019 will kick off on Nov. 20 in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, according to the organizer.

The three-day event has attracted more than 1,000 representatives from 61 countries and regions and collected over 1,400 cooperation and startup projects.

The conference will focus on strategies including innovation-driven development and lead overseas Chinese to participate in the construction and development of China, said Li Shuyong, deputy head of the provincial united front work department.

The conference will also organize 17 poverty-stricken counties in the province to promote local agricultural products and other resources.

Since 2001, the main venue of the conference has witnessed the signing of more than 2,300 projects worth over 390 billion Yuan (55.6 billion U.S. Dollars).

Related Topics

China Wuhan Lead 2019 Event From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan to play Sri Lanka Tests in front of home ..

1 minute ago

IHC reserves verdict on contempt of court cases ag ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Gets No Requests From Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Nov. ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

JUI-F Plan B to face same fate like Maulana's flop ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.