Overseas Chinese conference to kick off in central China

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Conference on Overseas Chinese Pioneering and Developing in China 2019 will kick off on Nov. 20 in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, according to the organizer.

The three-day event has attracted more than 1,000 representatives from 61 countries and regions and collected over 1,400 cooperation and startup projects.

The conference will focus on strategies including innovation-driven development and lead overseas Chinese to participate in the construction and development of China, said Li Shuyong, deputy head of the provincial united front work department.

The conference will also organize 17 poverty-stricken counties in the province to promote local agricultural products and other resources.

Since 2001, the main venue of the conference has witnessed the signing of more than 2,300 projects worth over 390 billion Yuan (55.6 billion U.S. Dollars).