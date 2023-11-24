Open Menu

Packers' Love Tames The Lions, Cowboys And 49ers March On

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Packers' Love tames the Lions, Cowboys and 49ers march on

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Jordan love led the Green Bay Packers to a Thanksgiving Day surprise as they beat the in-form Detroit Lions 29-22 in the NFL Thursday while the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers continued their march towards the post-season.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set a new NFL record for "pick sixes" when he ran in an interception for a touchdown in a 45-10 blowout win over the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continued his standout season, putting up 114 yards and rushing two touchdowns in a 31-13 win at Seattle.

Green Bay quarterback Love produced his most accomplished performance since taking over from Aaron Rodgers for this season, throwing for three touchdowns and 268 yards as he connected on 22 of 32 passes in the upset win over the Lions.

The Packers scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and went in 23-6 up at half-time with their offense firing and their defense applying pressure to Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Green Bay scored on the first drive of the game, with Love passing short left to Jayden Reed at the end of a five-play, 75-yard drive which began with a superb 53-yard pass to Christian Watson.

The Lions responded immediately with Goff connecting with Sam LaPorta with a pinpoint pass through coverage into the end-zone.

But Love, who spent three years on the bench as back-up to Rodgers, was in the mood and replied by leading his team on a 10-play, 75-yard drive which concluded with a nine-yard pass, short right to Tucker Kraft.

The game turned decisively in Green Bay's direction when Rashan Gary got to Goff, forcing a fumble as the quarterback threw, the loose ball recovered by Jonathan Owens, who dashed 27 yards for a touchdown.

Love credited the growing understanding on offense for their explosive start but also highlighted the defense for the pressure they put on Goff, particularly Gary, who delivered three sacks and forced two fumbles.

"They're putting up a lot of pressure. RG was at the quarterback every time. They got some big-time turnovers so it was a huge performance by them," he said.

Related Topics

Firing Washington San Francisco Gary Green Bay Seattle Dallas Detroit March Christian From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

2 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

11 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

11 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

11 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

11 hours ago
Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

11 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

11 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

11 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

12 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

12 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

12 hours ago

More Stories From World