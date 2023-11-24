Packers' Love tames the Lions, Cowboys and 49ers march on

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Jordan love led the Green Bay Packers to a Thanksgiving Day surprise as they beat the in-form Detroit Lions 29-22 in the NFL Thursday while the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers continued their march towards the post-season.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland set a new NFL record for "pick sixes" when he ran in an interception for a touchdown in a 45-10 blowout win over the Washington Commanders.

The 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continued his standout season, putting up 114 yards and rushing two touchdowns in a 31-13 win at Seattle.

Green Bay quarterback Love produced his most accomplished performance since taking over from Aaron Rodgers for this season, throwing for three touchdowns and 268 yards as he connected on 22 of 32 passes in the upset win over the Lions.

The Packers scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and went in 23-6 up at half-time with their offense firing and their defense applying pressure to Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Green Bay scored on the first drive of the game, with Love passing short left to Jayden Reed at the end of a five-play, 75-yard drive which began with a superb 53-yard pass to Christian Watson.

The Lions responded immediately with Goff connecting with Sam LaPorta with a pinpoint pass through coverage into the end-zone.

But Love, who spent three years on the bench as back-up to Rodgers, was in the mood and replied by leading his team on a 10-play, 75-yard drive which concluded with a nine-yard pass, short right to Tucker Kraft.

The game turned decisively in Green Bay's direction when Rashan Gary got to Goff, forcing a fumble as the quarterback threw, the loose ball recovered by Jonathan Owens, who dashed 27 yards for a touchdown.

Love credited the growing understanding on offense for their explosive start but also highlighted the defense for the pressure they put on Goff, particularly Gary, who delivered three sacks and forced two fumbles.

"They're putting up a lot of pressure. RG was at the quarterback every time. They got some big-time turnovers so it was a huge performance by them," he said.