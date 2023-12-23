Pak delegation visits AiMall Tech, Shenzhen, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) A delegation of Pakistan’s Artificial Intelligence Technology Center (AITC) comprised of Director General Nadeem Ahmed, Technical Director Dr. Aminuddin Qureshi, Directors Dr. Syed Khursheed Hasnain and Kamran Qureshi had a visit to Chinese AI company, Shenzhen AiMall Tech. Co., Ltd. to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Both parties conducted in-depth discussions on various issues and future cooperation plans in the field of AI technology. Dr. Yang Heng, Chairman of AiMall, Chen Zai, Strategic Planning Director, and Ji Chuande, Technical Expert accompanied the visit.

Nadeem Ahmed analyzed the current development status of AI globally and in Pakistan, and introduced in detail the scientific research progress made by AITeC in the field of AI through a video.

“So far, AITC has established multiple core artificial intelligence laboratories such as computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning and deep learning, and is committed to conducting high-quality AI technology research and development in various fields.”

Dr. Yang briefly introduced the overall development, technology application, industrial layout and strategic planning of AiMall. Subsequently, the two parties had specific discussions on topics such as AI large models, computer vision, embodied intelligence and other AI technology hotspots and industrial application development, and exchanged views on future business cooperation as well as training courses, CEN reported.

The delegation also visited the AI product area of AiMall. Dr. Yang introduced the application of AI technology in different industries in China, “including the retail fast-moving consumer goods industry, such as helping brands achieve rapid collection of offline real marketing data to accurately grasp market dynamics, and provide chain stores, properties, etc. with comprehensive AI solutions covering people-goods-field from field experience to personnel environment management.”

In addition, the delegation’s experience also included international hot technologies such as general + vertical industry AI language large model application Ask and Get, intelligent vision AI multi-person real-time face-changing.

“AITeC devote to providing high-quality AI solutions customized according to needs, which coincides with the philosophy of AiMall. We highly look forward to exploring and promoting win-win development of AI technology,” said the delegation members, who highly appreciated for AiMall’s exploration in the field of AI. Both parties totally agreed to contribute to promoting the high-quality development of AI technology under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative.