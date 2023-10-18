Open Menu

Pakistan, US Extend Science And Technology Cooperation Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Pakistan, US extend Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan and the United States Tuesday signed a five-year extension of the U.S.–Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement to expand relations between the two countries' scientific and technological communities.

The accord is also designed to promote scientific and technological cooperation for peaceful purposes.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, and Jason Donovan, Director Office of Science and Technology Cooperation in Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES/STC) at the US Stat Department of State, witnessed the signing ceremony.

Muhammad Saad Ahmed, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, and Michelle Sheckells, representing the U.S. State Department, exchanged the documents.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will cooperate through the exchange of scientific and

technical information; exchange of scientists and technical experts; convening of joint

seminars and meetings; training of scientists and technical experts; conduct of joint

research projects; educational exchanges related to science, technology and engineering;

establishment of science-based public-private partnerships; and other forms of scientific

and technological cooperation.

Signed on June 25, 2003, the agreement has been extended after every five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Masood Khan said that the agreement

would serve as a framework for promoting cooperation between scientists,

engineers and technology experts of the two countries to address challenges like

climate change, energy, agriculture and IT.

He hoped that a collaborative environment in science and technology would

pave the way for a comprehensive dialogue between the two countries to forge a strong

partnership in science and technology.

