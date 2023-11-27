Pakistani delegation explores China’s textile hub

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A Pakistani delegation, led by Pakistan's Consul General in Shanghai, Hussain Haider has visited Shengze Oriental Textile City in Suzhou, China, and had a meeting with representatives from local textile enterprises.

During the meeting, Hussain Haider introduced the trade and investment environment of Pakistan and China, with a particular focus on the preferential policies available to Chinese investors in Pakistan.

"Currently, Pakistan's textile exports to China mainly consist of cotton yarn, apparel, cotton fabrics, and home textiles, with cotton yarn accounting for 73% of the total,” he added.

Expressing a strong desire for deep cooperation with Shengze's silk and textile industry cluster, he extended an invitation to Shengze's enterprises to visit Pakistan and gain firsthand knowledge of the trade and investment policies, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Shengze is renowned for its robust silk and textile industry with a rich history.

To gain insights into the dynamics of the textile sector and explore potential collaborations, the delegation toured several textile enterprises in the Shengze Oriental Textile City and reached preliminary cooperation intentions.

Husdain Haider hoped to further communicate and connect with Shengze Oriental Textile City.

“We sincerely invite Shengze's enterprises to invest and establish factories in Pakistan, aiming to achieve mutual benefits and contribute to the deepening of China-Pakistan cooperation,” he added.

