Palestinian death toll from Israeli fire in West Bank rises to 122 since Oct. 7

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two more Palestinians were killed in the West Bank on Monday, taking the death toll from Israeli fire in the occupied territory since the start of the current conflict in Gaza to 122, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 23-year-old man was shot dead by Israeli forces at the entrance of Yata town, south of Hebron city.

The fatality occurred in clashes between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces, which used live fire and tear gas canisters, according to witnesses.

Another Palestinian succumbed to injuries he sustained in an attack by Israeli settlers near Ramallah city last week, the Health Ministry said.

Early Monday, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians during a military raid in Jenin city.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid a massive Israeli bombardment campaign on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed and 1,680 others detained by the Israeli army since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian figures.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 9,800 people have been killed in the Gaza conflict, including 8,306 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.