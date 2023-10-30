Open Menu

Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Fire In West Bank Rises To 122 Since Oct. 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Palestinian death toll from Israeli fire in West Bank rises to 122 since Oct. 7

Two more Palestinians were killed in the West Bank on Monday, taking the death toll from Israeli fire in the occupied territory since the start of the current conflict in Gaza to 122, the Health Ministry said

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two more Palestinians were killed in the West Bank on Monday, taking the death toll from Israeli fire in the occupied territory since the start of the current conflict in Gaza to 122, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a 23-year-old man was shot dead by Israeli forces at the entrance of Yata town, south of Hebron city.

The fatality occurred in clashes between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces, which used live fire and tear gas canisters, according to witnesses.

Another Palestinian succumbed to injuries he sustained in an attack by Israeli settlers near Ramallah city last week, the Health Ministry said.

Early Monday, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians during a military raid in Jenin city.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid a massive Israeli bombardment campaign on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

At least 122 Palestinians have been killed and 1,680 others detained by the Israeli army since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian figures.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 9,800 people have been killed in the Gaza conflict, including 8,306 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Army Gaza Bank Man Ramallah Gas From

Recent Stories

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community C ..

Final round of qualifiers launched for Community Champion of Arab Reading Challe ..

11 minutes ago
 Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national ..

Inzamul Haq resigns as chief selector of national cricket team

31 minutes ago
 German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

German inflation slows to 3.8% in October

19 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives James Cleverly, discusses UAE-UK partnership, region ..

56 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 539 points

19 minutes ago
 CCP sets up new department for robust market surve ..

CCP sets up new department for robust market surveillance

8 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

8 minutes ago
 Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: Nationa ..

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

1 hour ago
 PSC declares PMS results

PSC declares PMS results

8 minutes ago
 Marriage grant paid to 8 applicants

Marriage grant paid to 8 applicants

8 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugura ..

Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugural working group meeting in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Owners ..

ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Ownership and Control Regulations

2 hours ago

More Stories From World