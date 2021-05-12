Palestinians Fired 100 Rockets From Gaza At Israeli City Of Beersheba - Statement
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:30 AM
GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, fired 100 rockets towards the city of Beersheba in southern Israel in response to renewed Israeli Air Force strikes on houses in the Gaza Strip, radical Palestinian movement Hamas said in a statement.
Palestinian groups have been conducting massive shelling of Israel since yesterday evening.