Paris Regrets US Quit Open Skies Treaty, Plans to Remain Committed - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Paris regrets that the United States has left the Open Skies Treaty and, for its part, will remain committed to the agreement, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The United States formally withdrew from the treaty on Sunday.

"We also regret the United States' decision to quit the Open Skies Treaty, which ensured high transparency and predictability in terms of military activity, in particular, in relations with Russia. France will remain in compliance with this treaty and will begin a dialogue with the new US administration on the arms control issue, which is important for maintaining strategic balance," the spokesperson said.