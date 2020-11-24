UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Regrets US Quit Open Skies Treaty, Plans To Remain Committed - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:43 PM

Paris Regrets US Quit Open Skies Treaty, Plans to Remain Committed - Foreign Ministry

Paris regrets that the United States has left the Open Skies Treaty and, for its part, will remain committed to the agreement, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Paris regrets that the United States has left the Open Skies Treaty and, for its part, will remain committed to the agreement, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The United States formally withdrew from the treaty on Sunday.

"We also regret the United States' decision to quit the Open Skies Treaty, which ensured high transparency and predictability in terms of military activity, in particular, in relations with Russia. France will remain in compliance with this treaty and will begin a dialogue with the new US administration on the arms control issue, which is important for maintaining strategic balance," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Russia France Paris United States Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 662kg of narcotics

42 seconds ago

UAE President pardons 628 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan successfully completes second round of CO ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuanian President, Tikhanovskaya Discuss EU San ..

2 minutes ago

Quetta receives moderate rain

2 minutes ago

Treatment facilities, ventilator available for COV ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.