UrduPoint.com

Paris To Ban Free Rent Of E-Scooters From September 1 Due To Citizens' Request - Mayor

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Paris to Ban Free Rent of E-Scooters From September 1 Due to Citizens' Request - Mayor

Self-service electric scooter rentals will not be allowed on the streets of Paris starting September 1, 2023, Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Self-service electric scooter rentals will not be allowed on the streets of Paris starting September 1, 2023, Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Monday.

"Parisians have massively opposed self-service electric scooter rentals in the city, giving us a clear directive to act. We will follow their decision. As of September 1, there will no longer be electric scooters freely available in Paris," Hidalgo said on Twitter after a referendum in which Parisians voted en masse to ban e-scooter rentals.

The mayor welcomed Paris's first-ever urban consultative referendum, noting that next spring, the mayor's office will again organize a poll on a number of pressing issues.

On Sunday, nearly 90% of the city's residents voted in favor of banning self-service electric scooters rentals. Over 100,000 of Paris's 1.3 million registered voters cast their ballots. The three main operating companies � California-based Lime, Amsterdam-based Dott and Berlin-based Tier � currently own 15,000 electric scooters in Paris, but their contracts with the City Hall are about to expire.

Hidalgo announced her intention to hold the referendum in January. She noted that traffic on Paris streets involving cars, mopeds, scooters and bicycles had become too chaotic. The mayor also said that by June, the city authorities would develop a set of rules to make the traffic more rational.

On March 29, French Minister of Transport Clement Beaune announced new measures for those using electric scooters, including increasing the minimum age for using the vehicles from 12 to 14 and raising fines for riding them with another person from 35 Euros to 135 euros ($38 to $147).

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, 459 people were injured in accidents involving electric scooters and similar vehicles in 2022, with three people killed. The number of accidents reportedly increased significantly compared to previous years.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Vehicles Traffic Paris January March June September Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine Receives First IMF Tranche of $2.7Bln - Ce ..

Ukraine Receives First IMF Tranche of $2.7Bln - Central Bank President

18 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Chair UN Debate ..

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Chair UN Debate on Peace, Security - Nebenzia

18 minutes ago
 Mir Suleman Talpur elected president, Gohar Ali as ..

Mir Suleman Talpur elected president, Gohar Ali as secretary of Regional Cricket ..

18 minutes ago
 Russia to Host Arria-Formula Meeting on Children i ..

Russia to Host Arria-Formula Meeting on Children in Armed Conflicts - UN Envoy

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf felic ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates Mahira on being elected ..

18 minutes ago
 Messi becomes a target for fan discontent as PSG m ..

Messi becomes a target for fan discontent as PSG malaise deepens

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.