WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Defense Department Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine said in a statement on Tuesday that he has decided to resign from his position.

"After many years in the DOJ [Department of Justice] and DoD OIGs [Department of Defense Office of Inspector Generals], I believe the time has come for me to step down and allow others to perform this vital role," Fine said.

US President Donald Trump recently removed Fine from his position as chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee created by Congress to oversee Federal spending in response to the novel coronavirus crisis.