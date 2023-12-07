(@FahadShabbir)

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, 85, was freed from prison on Wednesday after a court reinstated a pardon of his 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity.

Fujimori, who served from 1990 to 2000 and is now in poor health, left the Barbadillo prison in Lima and was greeted by his children Keiko, a three time failed presidential hopeful, and Kenji, a businessman. The elder Fujimori wore nasal tubes providing him with oxygen from a tank.

They all drove away in a gray truck that moved slowly through a crowd of cheering supporters, AFP reporters observed.

"Our heart is bursting with joy, because this man was imprisoned unfairly," said one supporter who gave her name only as Nikita.

Keiko Fujumori said her father's condition is fragile. "The most important thing is to take care of him and that he recover little by little," she told reporters outside her home.

She added: "We know that the best therapy is the love of his family."