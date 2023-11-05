Open Menu

PGA World Wide Technology Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Los Cabos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's World Wide technology Championship at Los Cabos, Mexico (USA unless noted, par 72):

197 - Matt Kuchar 65-65-67, Camilo Villegas (COL) 64-64-69

198 - Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 68-64-66

199 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 71-65-63, Will Gordon 69-63-67, Justin Suh 66-65-68

201 - Patton Kizzire 69-69-63, Scott Piercy 66-68-67, Michael Kim 64-69-68, Carson Young 69-64-68, Kramer Hickok 65-67-69

202 - Lucas Herbert (AUS) 69-67-66, Ryan Palmer 71-66-65, Sam Ryder 69-69-64, Adam Long 69-66-67, Jeffrey Kang 65-68-69

