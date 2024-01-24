Philippines Bars Entry Of 3,359 Foreigners In 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Philippines has barred entry into the country of 3,359 foreigners in 2023, the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Wednesday.
BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said immigration agents at different airports in Metro Manila, in Pampanga province, north of Manila, and Cebu province in the central Philippines stopped the foreigners of different nationalities because they were on the blacklist as "undesirable aliens or not properly documented."
Some of the foreigners were registered sex offenders and wanted fugitives in their countries, while others were disrespectful to immigration agents, Tansingco said.
He added that some foreigners were refused entry due to minor infractions, such as failing to secure entry visas or provide return tickets.
According to Tansingco, the barred foreigners can become "public charge" if allowed to stay in the Philippines, meaning they can burden society. "Only aliens with legitimate purpose of travel are accorded the privilege to visit the country. Illegal aliens and fugitives are not welcome in the Philippines."
The BI recorded more than 12.68 million arrivals in 2023, many of whom were Filipinos from the United States and Canada who spent holidays in the country.
