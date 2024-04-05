Piastri Fastest In Wet Japanese Grand Prix Second Practice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) McLaren's Oscar Piastri went fastest on Friday in a second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix that was badly affected by rain at Suzuka.
Australian Piastri, who finished third at last year's race, clocked 1min 34.725sec in on-off showers to finish 0.501sec clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez did not come out for second practice.
Verstappen led Perez for a Red Bull one-two in first practice.
They were among the drivers who stayed in the garage for the second session as the teams tried to preserve their tyres in the tricky conditions.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third fastest, 4.035sec behind Piastri.
Japanese home favourite Yuki Tsunoda was fourth, followed by RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's Lando Norris in sixth.
Hamilton was first to emerge over 10 minutes in but it was not long before he returned to the garage.
Ricciardo, who sat out the first session with Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa taking his seat, did the same as the rain began to fall again.
Tsunoda and Ricciardo were the only two drivers to record a timed lap until Piastri jumped to the top of the leaderboard and sparked a flurry of activity in the dying minutes.
It was a different story in the day's first session, where Verstappen finished fastest in dry conditions.
Verstappen won the first two grands prix of the season but the Dutchman retired from a race for the first time in two years in Melbourne after a brake issue.
Normal service resumed at Suzuka in a first session that was red-flagged for around 10 minutes after Williams driver Logan Sargeant crashed.
Sargeant came skidding off the track at a corner and spun across the gravel before slamming into a barrier midway through the session.
The American walked away unhurt and his car was carried off by a crane.
Williams boss James Vowles said the damage to Sargeant's car was "extensive".
"He struggled to see where his position was on the track, so it fundamentally looks like he didn't quite realise where he was," said Vowles.
Sargeant did not take part in the second session.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From World
-
Philippine inflation slightly quickens to 3.7 pct in March29 minutes ago
-
Japan household spending down 0.5 pct in February39 minutes ago
-
Singapore retail sales up 8.4 pct in February39 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese employees' average monthly income reaches 304 USD in Q139 minutes ago
-
Laos to increase allowance amid high inflation39 minutes ago
-
Inflation remains Filipinos' biggest worry: survey39 minutes ago
-
China's road, waterway freight volume up in first 2 months39 minutes ago
-
Israel announces 'temporary' opening of aid routes into Gaza1 hour ago
-
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy2 hours ago
-
Russia says 53 drones downed, Ukraine campaign HQ region targeted2 hours ago
-
Sixers, Warriors boost NBA playoff hopes with key wins2 hours ago
-
Tottenham mogul Lewis spared prison for insider trading3 hours ago