UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot Killed As Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Area In US' Maryland” Fire Department

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:40 AM

Pilot Killed as Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Area in US' Maryland” Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) A small plane crashed into a residential area in the Prince George county of the US state of Maryland, hitting an unoccupied house and leaving the pilot killed, Mark Brady, the county's public information officer, said on Monday, citing the local Fire Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Good Luck Road and Auburn Avenue in the city of New Carrollton.

"Plane Crash final U/D from #PGFD just before 3 pm small aircraft struck attached carport of single family home then struck automobile with both plane & car catching fire.

Small fire in house attic. Home was not occupied. 1 person on plane declared deceased on scene," spokesperson for the local Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brandy said on Twitter.

In the same thread, he added that no other injuries had been reported and that a police investigation at the scene was underway.

According to local media, 18 houses in the neighborhood lost electricity due to the crash.

Related Topics

Fire Police Electricity Twitter Road Car Prince George Same Auburn Family Media From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempted attack by terrorist in Damm ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed praises UAE Cabinetâ€™s adoption ..

6 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducabâ€™s expan ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

9 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

9 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.