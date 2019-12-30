MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) A small plane crashed into a residential area in the Prince George county of the US state of Maryland, hitting an unoccupied house and leaving the pilot killed, Mark Brady, the county's public information officer, said on Monday, citing the local Fire Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Good Luck Road and Auburn Avenue in the city of New Carrollton.

"Plane Crash final U/D from #PGFD just before 3 pm small aircraft struck attached carport of single family home then struck automobile with both plane & car catching fire.

Small fire in house attic. Home was not occupied. 1 person on plane declared deceased on scene," spokesperson for the local Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brandy said on Twitter.

In the same thread, he added that no other injuries had been reported and that a police investigation at the scene was underway.

According to local media, 18 houses in the neighborhood lost electricity due to the crash.