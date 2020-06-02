UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Carrying Iran Scientist Jailed In US Has Taken Off: Zarif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:06 PM

Plane carrying Iran scientist jailed in US has taken off: Zarif

Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that a plane had taken off from arch-foe the United States carrying scientist Sirous Asgari after his apparent release from a US prison

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday that a plane had taken off from arch-foe the United States carrying scientist Sirous Asgari after his apparent release from a US prison.

"Good news, a plane carrying Dr. Sirous Asgari has taken off from America.

Congratulations to his wife and family," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

Asgari was accused by a US court in 2016 of stealing trade secrets while on an academic visit to Ohio, but the 59-year old scientist from Tehran's Sharif University of Technology was acquitted in November.

Related Topics

Technology Visit Wife Tehran United States November 2016 Post Family From Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Plane With Iranian Scientist Detained in US En Rou ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $ 614 million by exporting trans ..

3 minutes ago

Mixed fortunes for London shops hit by pandemic

3 minutes ago

Police arrests outlaw in ransom case after 17 year ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico's COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 10,000 as Nati ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.