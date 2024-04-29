Open Menu

PM, Malaysian Counterpart Reaffirm To Broaden Bilateral Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday recalled the historical ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, especially in the fields of education, science & technology and trade, and undertook to further enhance the cooperation in the future.

The prime minister invited a trade and business delegation from Malaysia to Pakistan to discuss enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The prime minister met his Malaysian counterpart on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

This was the first in person meeting between both leaders since Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected in March.

The two leaders have, however, spoken twice on telephone, i.e. on March 4 when Prime Minister Shehbaz took office as well as on April 10, this year on Eid ul Fitr.

Following up on their warm conversations on telephone, the prime minister appreciated the leadership of Malaysian premier and also commended his knowledge of art and literature – particularly about the National poet of Pakistan Allama Iqbal.

The two sides also agreed to have the next meeting of Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year.

