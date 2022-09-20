UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Iranian President, Underscores Commitment To Enhance Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi here on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister recalled his warm and cordial meeting with President Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand on September 15 and underscored his commitment to enhance Pakistan-Iran relations in diverse fields.

He reiterated his gratitude to President Raisi and to the people of Iran for their solidarity and support with the Pakistani nation in the wake of massive floods.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas, including economic and trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts, and people-to-people links.

The prime minister conveyed that Pakistan highly valued the Supreme Leader's strong and steadfast support for the just struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed the hope that, on the invitation extended by him, President Raisi would be able to undertake an early visit to Pakistan.

