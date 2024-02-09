Open Menu

Poland Smashes Estonia In Ice Hockey Olympic Qualifier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Poland men's ice hockey team beat Estonia 4-0 at home in Sosnowiec in the opening match of the Olympic pre-qualifying tournament.

Despite Poland dominating and keeping possession from the very beginning, it was Estonia who had a great chance to break the deadlock in the first period. Nikita Puzakov was in a perfect position to find the net, but he missed the target and the opening part of the match ended scoreless.

After a short break, Kalaber's players increased the pace. Filip Komorski wasn't precise enough in his first effort but he found a rebound to put the hosts ahead at 7:35 in the second period.

The home side continued their momentum to double the lead at 11:02 thanks to Mateusz Michalski, who finished Poland's counter-attack with a perfect strike.

Dominik Pas' effective effort with two minutes into the third period killed Estonia's hopes to level the result. After extending its lead to 3-0, Poland controlled the match. Jakub Wanacki also found the net with 53 seconds left to put the icing on the cake.

