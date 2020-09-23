UrduPoint.com
Police In Afghanistan's Eastern Logar Province Kill 25 Insurgents In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:58 PM

Twenty-five insurgents were killed and 18 others injured in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province over the past 24 hours in clashes with the police, provincial police chief's spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Twenty-five insurgents were killed and 18 others injured in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province over the past 24 hours in clashes with the police, provincial police chief's spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked police checkpoints in the Shukar Qala area of Pul-e-Alam and Taqi Qala areas of Baraki Barak district, 25 insurgents were killed, including several key members, and 18 others were injured," Shapoor Ahmadzai said.

The spokesman for Logar police chief also noted that Afghan security forces had seized "a number of weapons and ammunition."

The Taliban radical movement has not yet commented on the incident.

