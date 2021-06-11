(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) At least one police officer deployed to the G7 summit in the English county of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in self-isolation, along with 11 other officers deemed to have been in contact with the infected individual, Devon and Cornwall Police said on Friday.

"As part of our testing regime, during the early hours of 11 June we have identified one officer who is currently supporting G7 policing and accommodated on the ferry, has given a positive lateral flow test for COVID-19. The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location. All who have come into close contact or are in the bubble of those who tested positive are also currently self-isolating which equates to 12 officers in total," the statement read.

The G7 summit began in Carbis Bay earlier on Friday. Leaders posed for a so-called family photo and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was very pleased that the leaders of the G7 nations could gather in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 6,500 police officers and staff are estimated to be on duty at the G7 summit. The law enforcement authorities rented a large passenger ferry, which is docked at the port of Falmouth, to provide accommodation for a portion of the officers working at the event.