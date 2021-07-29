UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Respond To Gunshot Near Federal Courthouse In Downtown Denver - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Police Respond to Gunshot Near Federal Courthouse in Downtown Denver - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Police is responding to a shooting situation in Denver, Colorado, after a gunshot was reported in the city's downtown area, local media said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Federal courthouse in the afternoon, the report said.

Police told FOX31 news that a single gunshot was reported. No injuries have so far been reported, but several vehicles belonging to first responders are on the scene, the report added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Denver Media

Recent Stories

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

55 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

1 hour ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

3 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

1 hour ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

1 hour ago

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.