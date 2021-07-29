Police Respond to Gunshot Near Federal Courthouse in Downtown Denver - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Police is responding to a shooting situation in Denver, Colorado, after a gunshot was reported in the city's downtown area, local media said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the Federal courthouse in the afternoon, the report said.

Police told FOX31 news that a single gunshot was reported. No injuries have so far been reported, but several vehicles belonging to first responders are on the scene, the report added.