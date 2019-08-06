UrduPoint.com
Police Respond To Shooting At Walmart In US State Of Louisiana - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Police in the Louisiana city of Baton Rouge have responded to a reported shooting at a Walmart shopping center that left one injured, media reported on Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, the report said, has confirmed that there was a shooting at a Walmart shopping center and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The report said that authorities are not treating the incident as an active shooter situation.

Police took one suspect into custody, the report said citing witnesses.

On Saturday morning, dozens of people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso. The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius.

In another mass shooting incident on Sunday, a gunman killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.

