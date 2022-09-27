UrduPoint.com

Poll Shows UK Labour Party Leading Conservative Party In Highest Support Level In 20 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Poll Shows UK Labour Party Leading Conservative Party in Highest Support Level in 20 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The UK Labour Party gained the highest level of citizen support over the ruling Conservative Party in 20 years, following the release of an economy growth plan by the government, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by The Times newspaper.

On Friday, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a new 60-billion-pound growth plan to support the country's economy amid rising costs of living. The plan includes canceling the planned rise in corporation tax, keeping it the lowest in the G20 at 19%. Since the announcement, the yield on the United Kingdom's five-year government bonds has risen to its highest level since 2008, at 4.6%, which means a lower demand for British debt securities, triggering a barrage of criticism against Prime Minister Liz Truss' government.

The survey showed that the Labour party is leading the Conservatives by 17 percentage points. This is the highest level of support since Tony Blair, the first Labour prime minister, won the general election in 2001.

There is opposition even among traditional conservative supporters.

Overall, the Conservatives support fell by four percentage points to 28%, while Labour support rose five points to 45%.

According to the poll, 72% of respondents opposed the decision to reduce the maximum income tax rate to 40% for those who earn more than 150,000 Pounds ($162,233) a year. Meanwhile, 69% of respondents said they voted for the Conservatives in 2019. In addition, 71% of the public disagreed with the decision to lift restrictions on the payment of bonuses to bankers.

Only 9% of those who voted believe that the measures outlined by Kwarteng will improve their financial situation and 25% believe that the government has a clear plan for managing the economy.

The survey was conducted among 1,730 UK citizens from September 23-25.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom September 2019 From Government Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

13 minutes ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

48 minutes ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

53 minutes ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.