Portugal Registers First Suspected Case Of Novel Coronavirus - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Portugal Registers First Suspected Case of Novel Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Portugal has registered the country's first suspected case of the novel coronavirus, media reported, citing the national health ministry.

According to the EFE news agency, the patient - who has recently arrived from China's virus-hit city of Wuhan - is currently at the Curry Cabral hospital in Lisbon. The patient is in stable condition.

The new strain of coronavirus that is currently spreading across the world was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

There have been already over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with the death toll standing at 56, the latest data shows.

Apart from China, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, and Australia. The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada's Toronto said on Saturday that one of its patients had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

