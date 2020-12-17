(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has put off all international visits in the near future after his contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron who has tested positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese government said on Thursday.

A statement released by the government said Costa has decided to cancel his visits to Saint Thomas and Prince and to Guinea-Bissau, scheduled for December 18-20, adding that other meetings that will not require physical presence will be carried out remotely.

The Portuguese government added that the prime minister showed no COVID-19 symptoms.

Earlier on Thursday, the Elysee Palace announced that President Macron had tested positive for COVID-19 and would self-isolate for a week.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who visited the French president this week also decided to self-isolate and postpone any scheduled meetings until December 24.