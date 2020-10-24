UrduPoint.com
Presidential Election In Kyrgyzstan Scheduled For January 10 - Central Election Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

Presidential Election in Kyrgyzstan Scheduled for January 10 - Central Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has scheduled the early presidential election in the republic for January 10, 2021, the press service of the commission told Sputnik.

"By the decision of the commission, the presidential election is scheduled for January 10, "the press service said.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, setting in motion a cascade of political change. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.

More Stories From World

