Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

(@FahadShabbir)

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 69 professionals, across Europe and Middle East, India, Latin America, North America, North Asia and Southeast Asia & Australia to the position of Managing Director

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 69 professionals, across Europe and middle East, India, Latin America, North America, North Asia and Southeast Asia & Australia to the position of Managing Director.

Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal, A&M's Co-Founders, stated, "Congratulations to all our newly promoted Managing Directors. Their contributions to our core values of integrity, quality, objectivity, fun, personal reward and inclusive diversity are what make A&M unique. Their commitment to help clients maximize value and drive change amidst ongoing macro-economic challenges builds upon our legacy of operational excellence while advancing our results-oriented mission. They, alongside all A&M professionals, are our greatest strength."

2024 MANAGING DIRECTOR PROMOTIONS

Europe and Middle East

-- Cristiano Battelli, Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Milan

-- Paul Culham, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- London

-- Louis Darrieus, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Paris

-- Steve Green, Debt Advisory -- London

-- Josefine Haensel, Corporate Transformation Services -- Hamburg

-- Samih Hajar, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Paris

-- Cheng He, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- London

-- Michal Kapela, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Zurich

-- Zeeshan Mansoor, Financial Services Industry -- Amsterdam

-- Michael Nizet, Financial & Operational Restructuring -- Amsterdam

-- Robert Park, Corporate Transformation Services -- London

-- Tom Paterson, Debt Advisory -- London

-- Adam Paxton, Insolvency -- London

-- Felix Schweigger, Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Munich

-- Steve Smith, Tax -- London

-- Sebastien Trochet, Digital & Technology Services -- Paris

-- Yann Varin, Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Paris

-- Nick Walton, Tax -- Manchester

India

-- Ashish Doshi, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Mumbai

-- Ram Panda, Business Transformation Services -- Mumbai

Latin America

-- Guilherme Almeida, Corporate Transformation -- São Paulo

-- Luiz Gronau, Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- São Paulo

-- Eduardo Magalhaes, Global Disputes and Investigations -- São Paulo

North America

-- Richard Behrens, North American Commercial Restructuring -- Los Angeles

-- Brett Bergamo, Energy -- Houston

-- Amy Best, Global Disputes and Investigations -- Denver

-- Matthew Box, Healthcare -- Washington, D.C.

-- Aaron Busse, Corporate Performance Improvement -- Atlanta

-- Meghan Cardell, Global Disputes and Investigations -- Washington, D.C.

-- Evan Colwell, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Nashville

-- Steve Coverick, North American Commercial Restructuring -- Dallas

-- Jorge de Los Reyes, Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- Washington, D.C.

-- Beata De Zagon, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Dallas

-- Alex Duff, Private Equity Performance Improvement -- New York

-- Ryan Duffy, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago

-- Kyle Foust, Tax -- Chicago

-- Max Fulton, Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Denver

-- Jen Fults, Tax -- New York

-- Jeffrey Gerarde, Tax -- Washington, D.

C.

-- John Hanson, North American Commercial Restructuring -- Dallas

-- Sam Jones, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago

-- Andrew Khoo, North American Commercial Restructuring -- New York

-- David Knight, Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Houston

-- Daniel LaMantia, Private Equity Performance Improvement -- Dallas

-- Erin Leveton, Public Sector Services -- Washington, D.C.

-- Allen Mahr, North American Commercial Restructuring -- New York

-- Matthew Merhan, Corporate Performance Improvement -- Houston

-- Derek Myers, Tax -- Atlanta

-- Rich Niemerg, North American Commercial Restructuring -- Chicago

-- Alan Pender, Energy -- Dallas

-- Rob Reid, Infrastructure & Capital Projects (A&M INFRA) -- Atlanta

-- Jeffrey Richman, Corporate Finance -- New York

-- Brian Rudelson, Tax -- Houston

-- Joan Russo, Healthcare -- Miami

-- Paul Saftig, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- Chicago

-- John Sawyer, Valuation -- Seattle

-- Daniel Schmeltz, Corporate Performance Improvement -- Houston

-- Jigar Shah, Corporate Performance Improvement -- Los Angeles

-- Michael Shanahan, Global Disputes and Investigations -- Philadelphia

-- Jeff Swerdlow, Tax -- Denver

-- Andrew Thung, Healthcare -- New York

-- Jeremy Tilsner, Global Disputes and Investigations -- New York

-- Andrey Ulyanenko, Tax -- Miami

-- Aaron Umberger, Public Sector Services -- Washington, D.C.

-- Mariya Verbitski, Global Transaction Advisory Group -- San Francisco

North Asia

-- Dee Chung, Restructuring & Turnaround -- Seoul

-- Carmen Yeung, Restructuring & Turnaround -- Hong Kong SAR

Southeast Asia & Australia

-- John Sanger, Performance Improvement -- Perth

-- Kaustav Sen, Performance Improvement -- Singapore

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 8,500 people across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what's really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109034313/en/

Contact

Sandra Sokoloff, Senior Director of Global Public Relations Alvarez & Marsal, 212-763-9853