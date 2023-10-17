Open Menu

Press Release From Business Wire: Saudi Ministry Of Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 12:51 AM

Press Release from Business Wire: Saudi Ministry of Tourism

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In a show of deepening diplomatic ties and shared goals, the leaders of Senegal and Mauritania have officially pledged their support to Saudi Arabia's bids to host the Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231016704769/en/

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

HE President Macky Sall of Senegal warmly welcomed HE Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism and the Special Envoy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During their discussions, they focused on enhancing bilateral ties and Senegal's commitment to Saudi Arabia's global aspirations. HE Ahmed Al Khateeb expressed his gratitude and highlighted the significance of the endorsement, symbolized further when he was honored with the Senegalese National Order of the Lion.

Similarly, in the Presidential Palace of Nouakchott, HE Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, received HE Ahmed Al Khateeb and his delegation.

The meeting, attended by dignitaries from both countries, underscored Mauritania's endorsement of the Kingdom's initiatives and a mutual desire to strengthen relations.

These endorsements demonstrate the growing international confidence in Saudi Arabia's vision and its capability to host events of a global magnitude.

The Kingdom remains committed to building strong relationships, fostering mutual growth, understanding, and shared objectives on the global stage.

About Saudi Ministry of Tourism (MT)

Founded in 2000, MT is dedicated to championing long-term growth in the Kingdom's tourism industry. Its Primary ambition is to realize the Kingdom's vision for tourism by creating opportunities and platforms that enrich the tourism experience and promote the development of national human capital. By closely collaborating with government entities, industry stakeholders, and both public and private sectors, MT strives to drive sustainable tourism growth, enabled by forward-thinking policies, targeted investments, and talent development initiatives. MT strategy is deeply rooted in Arabian authenticity, powered by data and integrated delivery systems. At its heart, MT's mission is to open Saudi Arabia's doors to the world, making it a hub where unforgettable tourism stories come to life daily.

Source:AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231016704769/en/

Contact

Azam Obeid

Media and Communications

ObeidA@mt.gov.sa

Related Topics

World Dubai Saudi FIFA Nouakchott Saudi Arabia Senegal Mauritania Hub Saud 2020 Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

1 hour ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

1 hour ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

1 hour ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

1 hour ago
Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

1 hour ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

1 hour ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

1 hour ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World