UrduPoint.com

PREVIEW - 76th Anniversary Of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:50 AM

PREVIEW - 76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Atomic Bombing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Friday marks 76 years since US President Harry Truman ordered the use of the first nuclear weapon in war in 1945 to get Japan to surrender and bring World War II to a close.

An atomic bomb, nicknamed "Little Boy," was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, instantly killing 80,000 Japanese, mostly civilians. The total death count increased to 129,000 as a result of side effects the Japanese suffered from the fallout of the bomb.

Three days later, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb, "Fat Boy," on Japan. This time the bomb targeted Nagasaki, killing some 40,000 people instantly, but reaching a death count of 226,000 over the years due to the side effects.

Japan surrendered on August 15, putting an end to World War II.

The United States is the first and only country to use nuclear weapons in a war.

The attacks came not long after testing. On July 16, 1945, the United States detonated the world's first nuclear device in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

President Joe Biden in a statement last month said the bombings "marked the end of World War II but opened our eyes to the truth that a nuclear war must never be fought."

Several anti-nuclear advocacy groups and Japanese forums will be holding vigils and remembrances from Friday through Monday in the United States.

The Nichibei.org Japanese-American community hub is preparing to mark the event with a virtual remembrance on Friday. The second annual online event will focus on the stories of hibakusha, or survivors of the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the group said on its website, and will be held on Monday, August 9.

The Physicians for Social Responsibility will hold a silent vigil at the War Memorial Flagpole in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday to remember the Hiroshima bombing and a similar one at the Amistad Statue on Monday for Nagasaki.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Nagasaki Hiroshima New Haven Alamogordo Japan United States Mexico Hub July August World War Event From Fat Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

5 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

5 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

5 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

5 hours ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

5 hours ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.