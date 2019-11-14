PREVIEW - NATO Chief Set to Meet Trump for Anti-IS Talks, Summit Prep

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday to discuss counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and an upcoming alliance summit in the UK.

Stoltenberg's meeting with Trump at the White House will focus primarily on preparing for the alliance leaders' summit scheduled for December 4 in London, NATO said in a press release on Wednesday.

The NATO chief will also meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and participate in a small group ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat IS, according to the alliance.

Stoltenberg will also deliver a speech in Washington at the NATO Industry Forum, where he will explain how the alliance's cooperation with industry has helped NATO adapt over the decades.

During the small group ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State, Stoltenberg and US officials are expected to discuss the future of the anti-terror fight following the elimination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

They are also expected to touch on the situation in northeastern Syria in light of Turkey's military operation in the region, according to US officials.