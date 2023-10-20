Prime Minister of Thailand Arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today to take part in the Riyadh Summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, and several other officials.