UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Professor Charged For Illegally Using US Grants To Aid Chinese Research - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

Professor Charged for Illegally Using US Grants to Aid Chinese Research - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A professor at a US university has been charged for allegedly using US grant funds to develop China's expertise in the areas of rheumatology and immunology, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A rheumatology professor and researcher with strong ties to China has been ordered held without bond to face a charge of grant fraud for not disclosing that he was engaged in a sophisticated scheme to use approximately $4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop China's expertise in the areas of rheumatology and immunology," the release said on Thursday.

The release said US authorities arrested the 57-year-old Song Guo Zheng on May 22 after he arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, to board a charter flight to China.

Zheng had three large bags, one small suitcase and briefcase with two laptops, three cellular telephones, several USB drives, several silver bars, expired Chinese passports for his family, deeds for property in China, among other items, the release said.

The release said, citing court documents, that since 2013, Zheng had allegedly used research conducted in the United States to benefit the Chinese government and he failed to disclose his strong ties to Beijing to his US employers or to the NIH.

He faces one count of fraud or bribery over programs receiving Federal funds and one count of making false statements about maintaining employment in China while working at universities in the United States, the release said.

Zheng could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, the release said, adding that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Related Topics

China Beijing Anchorage United States May Silver Family From Government Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

3 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

3 hours ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

3 hours ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.