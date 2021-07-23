UrduPoint.com
Protesters Gather Near Senate Building In Paris To Rally Against COVID-19 Passes

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) People have gathered to protest against the introduction of COVID-19 passes in front of the Luxembourg Palace in the French capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The leader of the Popular Republican Union party, Francois Asselineau, called on the protesters to rally near the Senate at about 15:00 GMT. People demand the cancellation of health passes, saying they violate basic rights. Banners accusing French President Emmanuel Macron, Health Minister Olivier Veran and Prime Minster Jean Castex of "strealing freedoms" can be seen in the crowd.

Among the protesters are members of the "Yellow Vests" movement.

The bill on COVID-19 passes is currently in the works by the French parliament.

On July 12, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. In particular, starting August, French restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains will require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.

From July 21, the pass is already required when visiting museums, theaters, cinemas, festivals, concerts and amusement parks. Additionally, the French leader has introduced mandatory vaccination for French healthcare workers.

Last Saturday, large-scale protests against the passes and mandatory vaccination swept through many cities across France. Another rally is scheduled for July 25.

