UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Approval Of US Supreme Court Surges To Highest Level In Decade - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:10 AM

Public Approval of US Supreme Court Surges to Highest Level in Decade - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A 58 percent majority of Americans expressed a favorable view of the US Supreme Court following the recent conclusion of the court's 2019-20 term, according to a Gallup poll.

"The last time the Court received this high of an approval rating was in 2009, possibly owing to Democrats' enthusiasm for recently confirmed Justice Sonia Sotomayor and their more favorable view of the Federal government more generally under President Barack Obama and a Democratic-controlled Congress," a press release explaining the poll said on Wednesday.

Unlike in 2009, approval of the high court was largely bipartisan, with 60 percent of Republicans, 57 percent of independent voters and 56 percent of Democrats giving the high court favorable marks - the closest partisan rating in the past two decades, the release said.

Opinions on the liberal side that would likely cheer Democrats, included rulings that the Civil Rights Act protects so-called LGBTQ workers from discrimination, that struck down abortion restrictions in the state of Louisiana and rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the release said.

Decisions favoring Republican viewpoints included rulings allowing religious schools more access to state funding, empowering President Donald Trump to fire the head of an oversight bureau, allowing faith-based employers to opt out of covering birth control in employee health-care plans, plus a ruling that employment discrimination laws do not apply to religious schools, the release added.

Related Topics

Fire Supreme Court Barack Obama Trump Gallup Democrats Congress From Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

4 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

4 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

4 hours ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.