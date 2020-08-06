Public Approval of US Supreme Court Surges to Highest Level in Decade - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A 58 percent majority of Americans expressed a favorable view of the US Supreme Court following the recent conclusion of the court's 2019-20 term, according to a Gallup poll.

"The last time the Court received this high of an approval rating was in 2009, possibly owing to Democrats' enthusiasm for recently confirmed Justice Sonia Sotomayor and their more favorable view of the Federal government more generally under President Barack Obama and a Democratic-controlled Congress," a press release explaining the poll said on Wednesday.

Unlike in 2009, approval of the high court was largely bipartisan, with 60 percent of Republicans, 57 percent of independent voters and 56 percent of Democrats giving the high court favorable marks - the closest partisan rating in the past two decades, the release said.

Opinions on the liberal side that would likely cheer Democrats, included rulings that the Civil Rights Act protects so-called LGBTQ workers from discrimination, that struck down abortion restrictions in the state of Louisiana and rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the release said.

Decisions favoring Republican viewpoints included rulings allowing religious schools more access to state funding, empowering President Donald Trump to fire the head of an oversight bureau, allowing faith-based employers to opt out of covering birth control in employee health-care plans, plus a ruling that employment discrimination laws do not apply to religious schools, the release added.