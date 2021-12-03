UrduPoint.com

Putin-Biden Conversation Likely To Be Held In Near Future - Ushakov

Putin-Biden Conversation Likely to Be Held In Near Future - Ushakov

A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is likely to be held in the very near future, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is likely to be held in the very near future, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"Moreover, this (online) meeting is likely to take place in the very near future, the next few days. We have a specific date and time for the video conference," Ushakov said, adding that it is necessary "to wait for the final agreement of all parameters with the American side."

Ushakov also said that the conversation will take place after Putin's trip to India, scheduled on December 6.

