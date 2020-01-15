Putin Discussed With Medvedev Implementation of Address to Parliament - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

They "discussed the initiatives voiced by the head of state in his address to the Federal Assembly, issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the address," it said.