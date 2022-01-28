Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to finalize the draft of a new concept of Russian foreign policy after discussing the document at the Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to finalize the draft of a new concept of Russian foreign policy after discussing the document at the Security Council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No, today there was a conceptual discussion of the prepared draft.

And following the results, there is an instruction from the president to refine and then adopt the concept," Peskov said when asked whether the draft had been adopted earlier in the day.

On Friday, Putin held an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. He said that the Russian Foreign Ministry had prepared a draft updated version of the foreign policy concept, which took into account the latest changes in international politics over the past five years.