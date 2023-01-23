Putin Not Planning to Meet With Grossi, but Russia Interested in Further Contacts- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin still has no plans of meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi after the information about the storage of weapons by Ukrainians on the territories of nuclear power plants, but Russia is interested in continuing contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Peskov had already stated that Putin had no immediate plans to meet Grossi.

"So far, the president has no plans for such a meeting, but at the same time, you know that the president said that we intend and are ready and interested in continuing contacts with him and the entire organization.

This is extremely important," Peskov said, answering the question of whether it is worth reconsidering the view of a possible meeting with Grossi after the information that the Ukrainian military was storing weapons and ammunition in the territories of nuclear power plants.

According to the spokesman, contacts are not required at the highest level yet.

"The dialogue continues at the expert level. Our colleagues, counterparts of Mr. Grossi are ready for these contacts and are ready to implement them," Peskov said.