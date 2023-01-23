UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning To Meet With Grossi, But Russia Interested In Further Contacts- Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Putin Not Planning to Meet With Grossi, but Russia Interested in Further Contacts- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin still has no plans of meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi after the information about the storage of weapons by Ukrainians on the territories of nuclear power plants, but Russia is interested in continuing contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Peskov had already stated that Putin had no immediate plans to meet Grossi.

"So far, the president has no plans for such a meeting, but at the same time, you know that the president said that we intend and are ready and interested in continuing contacts with him and the entire organization.

This is extremely important," Peskov said, answering the question of whether it is worth reconsidering the view of a possible meeting with Grossi after the information that the Ukrainian military was storing weapons and ammunition in the territories of nuclear power plants.

According to the spokesman, contacts are not required at the highest level yet.

"The dialogue continues at the expert level. Our colleagues, counterparts of Mr. Grossi are ready for these contacts and are ready to implement them," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Same

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

24 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

25 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

43 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.