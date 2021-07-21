UrduPoint.com
Putin Offers Condolences To Xi Jinping Over Tragic Aftermath Of Floods In China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping in connection with the tragic consequences of large-scale floods in China's Henan Province, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in which he expressed deep condolences over the tragic consequences of large-scale floods in Henan province. recovery to all victims. The Russian president conveyed words of sincere sympathy to those who lost loved ones as a result of this disaster, and also wished a speedy recovery to all those affected," the statement says.

