Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Putin, Pashinyan to Discuss implementation of Karabakh Agreements on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh at their negotiations on Tuesday in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

"On October 12, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold negotiations in Moscow.

They plan to discuss the implementation of the statements on Nagorno-Karabakh, which Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders made on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, and further steps to strengthen regional stability and maintain economic ties," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Pyutin and Pashinyan will also touch upon bilateral relations and cooperation within international alliances, the Kremlin added.

