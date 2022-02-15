UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Talks With Germany's Scholz Were 'Businesslike'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Putin Says Talks With Germany's Scholz Were 'Businesslike'

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Tuesday's meeting with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as businesslike, saying they talked in-depth about a range of bilateral and international issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin described Tuesday's meeting with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as businesslike, saying they talked in-depth about a range of bilateral and international issues.

"During today's negotiations, which were held in a businesslike atmosphere, we discussed in detail a range of issues related to the bilateral relationship and outlooks for its development. Of course, we focused our attention on urgent international issues," Putin told a news conference in Moscow.

>