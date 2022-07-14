Putin Signs Law on Measures Against Discrimination of Russian Media Abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law on mirror measures in response to discrimination against Russian media in other countries, according to the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law on mirror measures in response to discrimination against Russian media in other countries, according to the official legal information portal.

Under the law, the Russian Prosecutor General and his deputies have the right to ban the activity of foreign media in Russia, as well as to suspend the license of Russian media outlets for publishing false information for up to three months (up to six months in case of a repeated violation).

At the same time, the license can be restored ahead of schedule, by the decision of Roskomnadzor, Russia's media watchdog, if the content in question is deleted.

The law states that foreign journalists may lose their accreditation in the event of unfriendly actions or imposition of restrictions on the distribution of Russian media outlets working abroad.

Amendments were also made to the article regulating the release of the editorial office from liability for the distribution of information that does not correspond to reality. Journalists will be held responsible for reproducing false information, in particular, about the Russian armed forces.