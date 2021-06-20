UrduPoint.com
Putin to Meet With Lower House Lawmakers on Monday to Take Stock of 5 Year Work - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with members of the parliament's lower house, the State Duma, on June 21 to take stock of the legislative work done over the past five years, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Russian President V.

Putin will hold a meeting with lawmakers of the 7th State Duma convocation in the Kremlin on June 21. The head of state will sum up the results of the extensive work done by the legislative corps over the past five years," the Kremlin said in a statement.

State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin is said to speak at the meeting.

Elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament are scheduled for September 19.

