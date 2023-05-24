Putin to Speak at Eurasian Economic Forum on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the event will be dedicated to Eurasian integration in a multipolar world, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The forum is timed to coincide with a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and observer states. Putin will take part in it on May 25. Implementation of various projects, the Union's international activities and expansion of trade and economic ties will be considered. Putin will also have separate meetings with the leaders of the EAEU members and states invited.

The EAEU includes Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. In 2023, Russia is presiding in its bodies. In an address to the heads of the EAEU member states in January, Putin said the Union has every opportunity to become "one of the powerful, independent, self-sufficient poles of the emerging multipolar world" and be a center of attraction for all independent states seeking cooperation with the EAEU.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and a bilateral meeting with Putin.

Lukashenko said Monday he wanted to discuss with Putin some unsettled issues in relations between Minsk and Moscow.