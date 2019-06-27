UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump To Meet In Osaka At 05:00 GMT On Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka at 02:00 p.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday, media reported, citing a White House spokesman.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters traveling with Trump to Japan on Wednesday, as cited by Reuters, that the US president was set to hold nine meetings during his visit to Osaka.

Particularly, Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at 11:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

