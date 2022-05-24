UrduPoint.com

Putin-Vucic Conversation Not Planned, But Will Take Place If Necessary - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Putin-Vucic Conversation Not Planned, But Will Take Place If Necessary - Peskov

There are no immediate plans for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, but if necessary, it can take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) There are no immediate plans for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, but if necessary, it can take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Vucic previously told tv Pink that he hoped to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin on gas supplies on May 24-26, saying Belgrade will fill storage facilities in Hungary in anticipation of supplies from Russia.

"So far, there are no (conversations scheduled) in the coming days, but this does not mean that such a conversation cannot be scheduled very quickly. You know that contacts with Belgrade are a priority for us, they are allied, friendly, therefore, if necessary, they will be held," Peskov said when asked whether Putin had a telephone conversation with Vucic in his schedule.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belgrade Hungary May Gas TV From

Recent Stories

Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, viol ..

Govt won't allow PTI's march to spread chaos, violence and anarchy

12 minutes ago
 FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriy ..

FM strongly condemns conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

18 minutes ago
 CJP Umar Ata Bandial among Time's 100 most influen ..

CJP Umar Ata Bandial among Time's 100 most influential people

1 minute ago
 Kenya, Uganda to conduct joint marketing to woos f ..

Kenya, Uganda to conduct joint marketing to woos foreign tourists

1 minute ago
 ADNOC, bp,. Masdar ink deal for clean hydrogen dev ..

ADNOC, bp,. Masdar ink deal for clean hydrogen development

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.