Putin-Vucic Conversation Not Planned, But Will Take Place If Necessary - Peskov

There are no immediate plans for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, but if necessary, it can take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) There are no immediate plans for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, but if necessary, it can take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Vucic previously told tv Pink that he hoped to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin on gas supplies on May 24-26, saying Belgrade will fill storage facilities in Hungary in anticipation of supplies from Russia.

"So far, there are no (conversations scheduled) in the coming days, but this does not mean that such a conversation cannot be scheduled very quickly. You know that contacts with Belgrade are a priority for us, they are allied, friendly, therefore, if necessary, they will be held," Peskov said when asked whether Putin had a telephone conversation with Vucic in his schedule.