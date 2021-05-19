UrduPoint.com
Qatar Red Crescent To Continue Operations In Gaza Despite Office Bombing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) will continue to work in the Gaza Strip, despite the bombing of its building, and expects to provide humanitarian aid worth a million dollars, Faisal Al-Emadi, the executive director of international relief and development sector of QRCS, told Sputnik.

"We in the Qatar Red Crescent pledge to continue our humanitarian projects to help our people in Palestine, and coordination is underway to implement a relief movement worth one million Dollars to help the affected people in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent," Al-Emadi said.

In response to the alarming humanitarian situation in Palestine, the Qatar Red Crescent activated the Disaster Management Information Center on May 8 to collect information and track events through its mission in Gaza and direct coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, he said.

A QRCS field team in the Gaza Strip visited affected areas and hospitals to assess damage and urgent humanitarian needs, and inspected the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which is considered the largest hospital in the Strip, in terms of treating the injured and identifying the most urgent medical needs.

Al-Emadi recalled that since 2010, the QRCS in the Gaza Strip has implemented more than 90 healthcare projects worth more than $110 million, which has helped improve humanitarian conditions in the sector and mitigate the effects of the Israeli blockade.

