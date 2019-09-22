UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar To Lay Over 1,600 Miles Of Green Walkways, Bike Lanes By 2022 World Cup- Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:20 AM

Qatar to Lay Over 1,600 Miles of Green Walkways, Bike Lanes By 2022 World Cup- Authorities

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Qatar is working on building about 2,600 kilometers (1,615 miles) of green walkways combined with bike lanes by the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saad Ahmed Al Muhannadi, the president of Ashghal, the Public Works Authority of Qatar, told Sputnik.

"Qatar is implementing projects to encourage people to walk to work, shops, sports or entertainment facilities to form a healthy, sport-loving society, and the office is promoting building of walkways and bike lanes for traveling inside and outside Doha. Ashghal expects to lay more than 2,600 kilometers of combined pathways and bike lanes near major roads, in parks and public places, which will connect all eight stadiums built for the World Cup, as well as fan zones, residential areas, markets, tourist sites and Hamad International Airport," Al Muhannadi said.

According to Ashghal's president, 242 kilometers of bike lanes along major highways, and 290 kilometers of combined bike lanes and walkways were built in Doha in 2018.

Al Muhannadi added that Ashgal would put plants along walkways to create shaded spaces and protect people from the heat. The official said that about one million of trees were expected to be planted in Qatar by 2022.

In 2022, Qatar will become the first middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup. Throughout this year, Doha is scheduled to host the World Athletic Championships in September-October and FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Related Topics

World Sports FIFA Qatar Doha December 2018 Market All From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

55 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.